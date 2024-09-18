Eagles pay tribute to songwriter JD Souther

The Eagles have paid tribute to songwriter JD Souther, who co-wrote some of their best-known songs, including "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love" and "James Dean.”

Souther's rep announced Wednesday that he had "passed away peacefully in his New Mexico home." He was 78.

"We have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter, a pioneer of the Southern California sound that emerged in the 1970s," the band shared on their website. "J.D. Souther was smart, talented, well-read, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor."

They added, “He loved a good meal, a good movie, and a good Martini ... and he loved dogs, adopting many, over the course of his lifetime.”

“We mourn his loss and we send our condolences to his family, his friends, and his many fans around the world,” they write. “He was an extraordinary man and will be greatly missed by many."

Several other artists paid tribute to Souther on social media, including Graham Nash, who wrote about him on his Instagram Story, calling Souther an "inspiration to many musicians and a friend to many more." Carole King also remembered Souther, writing, "JD Souther was a friend, and so talented. We'll miss him."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.