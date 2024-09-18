Eagles pay tribute to songwriter JD Souther

"We have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter, a pioneer of the Southern California sound that emerged in the 1970s," the band shared on their website. "J.D. Souther was smart, talented, well-read, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor."
Several other artists paid tribute to Souther on social media, including Graham Nash, who wrote about him on his Instagram Story, calling Souther an "inspiration to many musicians and a friend to many more." Carole King also remembered Souther, writing, "JD Souther was a friend, and so talented. We'll miss him."
