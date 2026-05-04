Eagles add new fall dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Eagles are returning to Las Vegas this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has announced six new shows of their Sphere residency: Sept. 18 and 19, and Nov. 13, 14, 27 and 28.

Registration for a presale that begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT is now open. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The new dates will extend the Eagles’ record for the longest-running residency at the Sphere with 64 shows. They launched the residency on Sept. 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Eagles headlined New Orleans Jazz Fest on Saturday but apparently had to cut their set short due to a health issue in the band.

NOLA.com reports that Eagles left the stage with 25 minutes remaining in their set, leaving out their classic ballad "Desperado." According to the site, they ended their set after "the band's piano player went limp and was carried offstage."

“Without him, they had to skip the piano-heavy 'Desperado,'" the site explained.

It's not that the audience hadn't already been treated to a hit-filled show. According to setlist.fm, the band's set featured performances of such classics as "Hotel California," "Heartache Tonight," "Already Gone," "Take it to the Limit," "Life's Been Good," "Take It Easy," "One of These Nights," "Lyin' Eyes" and more.

Next up, Eagles will bring their The Long Goodbye Act III tour to Atlanta on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

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