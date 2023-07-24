E Street Band’s Garry Tallent defends Bruce Springsteen’s “mental state”

If you're going to insult Bruce Springsteen, you better be ready for the consequences, as one person on social media recently found out when they dared to question The Boss' "mental state."

It all started when someone on Twitter posed a question to E Street Band members Garry Tallent, Steve Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, which was basically a complaint about Springsteen playing very similar sets each night on tour.

"This is a serious question. Is Bruce's mental state in decline? Is he just unable to perform other songs?" the user wrote. "These rinse and repeat shows are such the opposite of greatness."

Tallent was quick to shut the Twitter troll down, and it was clear he wasn't happy, writing, "You are f****** kidding, right??"

And he wasn't the only one who clapped back. Kathi Van Zandt, sister of Steve Van Zandt, responded, "Why don't you stay home and let some real fans take your ticket? Decline? This man and this band play for three hours—performing from an extraordinary songbook most artists only dream about."

Fans still have plenty of chances to see just how mentally fit Bruce Springsteen is. He wraps his European tour in Monza, Italy, on Tuesday, July 25, and kicks off a new North American leg with two shows, August 9 and 11 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

