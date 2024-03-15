Duff McKagan announces deluxe version of '﻿Lighthouse'﻿ album

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced a deluxe version of his latest solo album, Lighthouse.

The expanded set is due out March 22 and features a total of 19 tracks, including previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

McKagan's also released live video for the Lighthouse song "Longfeather," recorded at Easy Street Records in Seattle, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube. A full live recording of that show will be also released March 22.

The original Lighthouse was released in October and includes collaborations with McKagan's GN'R bandmate Slash as well as Iggy Pop and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

