Duff McKagan releases ‘Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog’ from upcoming live album

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released another track from his upcoming live album and concert film, Lighthouse: Live From London.

The latest is actually a medley of two songs, his track "Holy Water" with The Stooges' classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog." The release is available now via digital outlets. A performance video is also on YouTube.

Lighthouse: Live From London captures McKagan's Oct. 25, 2024, concert at London's Islington Assembly Hall. The tour was in support of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's third solo album, 2023's Lighthouse.

The album and film feature 19 tracks, with a guest appearance by Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones on covers of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and Johnny Thunder’s “Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory."

Lighthouse: Live From London will be released Oct. 31 digitally, on CD and as a CD + Blu-ray set that includes the complete Live From London concert film. It will also be released as a two-LP black vinyl set that comes with a replica concert ticket signed by McKagan.

Lighthouse: Live From London is available for preorder now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

