The Doors, U2 among the bestselling Record Store Day Black Friday releases

Special releases by The Doors, U2 and more were among the bestsellers on Record Store Day Black Friday this year.

The Doors' Live From Bakersfield, August 21, 1970, which captures a 1970 concert around the time of Jim Morrison's indecent exposure trial, landed at #4 on the list of bestsellers, followed by U2's remastered Under a Blood Red Sky at #6.

Two Grateful Dead related albums also sold well. The March 2, 1969, Dead concert at San Francisco's Fillmore West, which was released as a five-LP package, landed at #8, while Pure Jerry: Marin Auditorium, San Rafael, CA - February 28, 1986, a recording of a performance by Jerry Garcia and John Kahn, landed at #12.

Also making the top 25 is Joni Mitchell's Court and Spark Demos, at #15, and The Beach Boys' Christmas Album, at #16.

Meanwhile, artists seeing the best sales on Record Store Black Friday include The Doors, who had the second-best overall sales, Grateful Dead at #6 and U2 at #8.

Overall, it seemed to be a great Black Friday at independent record stores this year, with weekend year-over-year increases up as much as 40%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.