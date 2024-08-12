The Doobie Brothers add four new East Coast dates to 2024 tour

Courtesy of The Doobie Brothers

By Jill Lances
The Doobie Brothers have added some new dates to their 2024 tour.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced four additional East Coast shows: two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, as well as a show at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Doobie Brothers — consisting of Tom JohnstonMichael McDonaldPat Simmons and John McFee — kicked off their 2024 tour in June. The trek hits Boston on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!