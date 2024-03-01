Don McLean dropping new album, 'American Boys', in May

Don McClean is getting ready to share some new music. The "American Pie" singer will release his new studio album, American Boys, on May 17.

McClean has enlisted the a cappella group Home Free for two songs on the album, including the just released title track, which he describes as a “tribute to his rock and roll heroes.”

“This is an album of all new songs,” he shares. “The title track, ‘American Boys,’ which features the guys from Home Free, is a fun song about the boys who invented rock and roll. America invented this music. Only America invented this music.”

You can listen to "American Boys" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

American Boys is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:

"American Boys" (Feat. Home Free)

"Thunderstorm Girl"

"Stone Cold Gangster"

"Truth And Fame"

"The Gypsy Road"

"I Shall Find My Way"

"Mexicali Gal"

"Vacant Luxury"

"The Ballad Of George Floyd"

"The Meanest Girl"

"Marley's Song (Save Yourself)"

"Resurrection Man"

"Gotta Make You Mine" (Bonus Track)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.