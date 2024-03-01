Don McLean dropping new album, 'American Boys', in May

Don McClean is getting ready to share some new music. The "American Pie" singer will release his new studio album, American Boys, on May 17.
You can listen to "American Boys" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.
American Boys is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:
"American Boys" (Feat. Home Free)
"Thunderstorm Girl"
"Stone Cold Gangster"
"Truth And Fame"
"The Gypsy Road"
"I Shall Find My Way"
"Mexicali Gal"
"Vacant Luxury"
"The Ballad Of George Floyd"
"The Meanest Girl"
"Marley's Song (Save Yourself)"
"Resurrection Man"
"Gotta Make You Mine" (Bonus Track)
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.