Don Henley, Derek Trucks set for National Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to Leonard Cohen

Graham Denholm/WireImage)

By Jill Lances

The National Symphony Orchestra is set to pay tribute to the late Leonard Cohen with a very special night of music.

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, taking place April 26 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.,  will feature artists like Don Henley, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi performing Cohen's classic songs backed by the orchestra, conducted by Vince Mendoza.

The concert will feature performances of tunes like "Hallelujah," "Suzanne" and "Famous Blue Raincoat," with JD SoutherBen FoldsTrisha YearwoodBill FrisellGregory Porter and Madison Cunningham also confirmed for the event.

The concert was inspired by the tribute album Here It Is from Cohen's friend and Grammy-winning producer Larry Klein. "It helped keep him in the air around me," he says of the creation of the album, "the musical language we developed together makes the songs connect with people in a new way."

Tickets for Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen go on sale Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

