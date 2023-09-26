Dolly Parton wanted Tina Turner for her 'Rockstar' album

Dolly Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar, is filled with plenty of A-list special guests, but there's at least one artist Dolly wanted for the album but wasn't able to get.

In an interview with USA Today, Dolly reveals she had hoped to get Tina Turner on the album and tried to reach out, unaware of Turner's health issues.

"I love Tina Turner. In fact, I did not know she was ill – or as ill as she was – and I wanted her to sing on my rock 'n' roll album," she says. "Chris Lord-Alge, who mixed the album, knew her. He was going over there to do some business anyway where she lives, so he was going to take that to her. And he told me, 'You know, she's not in good health. I don't think this is going to happen.'"

Turner passed away in May; Dolly says she was sad Tina couldn’t be on the record, noting she picked the “perfect song” for them to do together.

"I didn't even put it on the album. It was a song I wrote called 'Stay Out Of My Bedroom,'" Dolly said, referring to a tune she recorded with Sylvester Stallone for the 1984 movie Rhinestone. "Maybe I'll do it some other time with somebody else."

Dolly Parton's Rockstar, featuring special guests Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Sting and more, drops November 17. It is available for preorder now.

