Documentary on The Who’s 'Quadrophenia' in the works

The Who's iconic album Quadrophenia will be the subject of a new documentary.

According to Variety, the film, The Story of Quadrophenia, will explore the "enduring cultural legacy" of the band's 1973 rock opera, as well as "its continuing evolution." It will include a behind-the-scenes look at the ballet interpretation, Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet, which debuted in the U.K. in 2025.

The Who’s Pete Townshend has given his support to the film, which is being directed by director/actress Sadie Frost, and produced by Frost and her producing partner Simon Jones, with Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, also involved in the development.

The film will feature contributions from several stars of the album’s 1979 film adaption, including Ray Winstone, Lesley Ash, Toyah Wilcox and Phil Daniels.

Released in 1973, Quadrophenia was The Who's second full rock opera following 1969's Tommy. It featured such classic songs as "The Real Me," "Love, Reign O'er Me" and "5:15."

Set in Brighton, England, in 1965, the story follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album's title was inspired by Jimmy's four-way "split personality," with each member of the band representing a different facet of his personality.

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