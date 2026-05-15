Documentary on late ex-Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno to be released in North America in June

A North American release has been announced for a new documentary about late former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno.

The film, titled Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, will be available on DVD/Blu-ray and digital VOD on June 9.

That same day, the doc will screen at the Lumiere Music Hall Theater in Beverly Hills, California, and will be followed by a Q&A with director Wes Orshoski.

Di'Anno sang on Maiden's first two albums, 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's Killers, before parting ways with the band and being replaced by current-day Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The documentary will feature appearance by Maiden bassist Steve Harris, Metallica's James Hetfield and KISS' Gene Simmons.

Di'Anno died in 2024 at age 66. He'll be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Maiden as part of its 2026 class.

Meanwhile, a documentary about Iron Maiden called Burning Ambition is currently in theaters.

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