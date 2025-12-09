Devo announces Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour dates

: (L-R) Bassist Gerald Casale, singer Mark Mothersbaugh, guitarist Josh Hager, and guitarist Bob Mothersbaugh of Devo perform at PNC Music Pavilion on October 24, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Devo has announced some more shows for 2026.

Prior to their already announced appearance at Coachella in April, the rockers are set to launch the Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour on April 3 in Wheatland, California.

In addition to the two Coachella shows, April 10 and 17, the tour will take the band to Reno, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, with additional dates to be announced.

"We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for our fans across the West Coast," said Devo. "It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages. From those who’ve been with us since the beginning more than 50 years ago to a whole new generation discovering Devo for the first time."

They add, "This tour is a celebration for everyone who’s been part of our journey."

An artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Devo will also be headed overseas in 2026 with The B-52s for two Cosmic De-Evolution tour shows, June 20 in London and June 21 in Manchester.

A complete list of dates can be found at ClubDevo.com.

