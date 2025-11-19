'Deliver Me From Nowhere', 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' earn Movies for Grownups Awards nominations

While we have to wait a little longer to see if it gets any Oscar nominations, the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has been recognized by at least one award show.

The film earned two nominations for this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards, put on by AARP. The awards honor “outstanding films and television projects that celebrate the voices and stories of the 50-plus,” according to a release.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, which follows Springsteen as he makes the 1982 solo album Nebraska, earned a best director nod for Scott Cooper, while the film was also nominated for best period film.

Also recognized this year is the Led Zeppelin doc Becoming Led Zeppelin, which is nominated for best documentary.

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2026, in Los Angeles. Tony and Emmy winner Alan Cumming returns to host the awards show, which will be broadcast by Great Performances on PBS on Feb. 22.

