Def Leppard releasing live album of 2023 hometown club show

Earlier this year Def Leppard released their May 2023 hometown club show in Sheffield, England, as a special Record Store Day vinyl. Now they are giving more fans a chance to experience the concert.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced they'll be releasing Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023, on Oct. 11. It will be released in a variety of formats: CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and a limited-edition two-LP set on orange vinyl. Audio and video of the concert will also be released digitally.

The performance, which was livestreamed for fans, was the first time in over 35 years that Def Leppard played such a small venue in the U.K. The night featured a unique set that included hits like "Bringin' On The Heartbreak," "Hysteria" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me," as well as deep cuts like "Wasted," "Too Late For Love" and "Mirror Mirror."

And the band is giving fans a preview of what to expect with the release of their performance of "Excitable," a track from their 1987 album, Hysteria.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Def Leppard are currently on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey. They play Phoenix on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

