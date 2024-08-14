Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes of their Summer Stadium tour with new video tour diary

Def Leppard is giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into their current tour with a new video tour diary, with the newest episode featuring footage from stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott reflects on the anniversary of the U.K. release of the Hysteria track "Animal," which he says is the "song that broke the band in the U.K." He later discusses their plans to perform the Pyromania track "Billy's Got A Gun" in Hershey, the first time they've played it on this tour.

In addition to performance clips from each show, there's footage of some of the guests who stopped by their Nashville concert, including Alison Krauss and Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil. Plus fans get to see Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen conferring on how to sing a tune while in the bathroom, Collen and Vivian Campbell rehearsing on the band's plane, the band partaking in some wellness therapy, Rick Savage running up the Rocky steps in Philly and more.

Def Leppard and Journey's Summer Stadium tour hits Houston on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.