Def Leppard releasing new 'Greatest Hits' LP

Def Leppard is releasing a new Greatest Hits compilation on vinyl.

The album will feature newly remastered versions of the band’s biggest hits, including the iconic "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and the #1 hit "Love Bites," along with "Hysteria," "Animal" and "Rock of Ages."

The album will be released June 12 on black vinyl. In celebration of their upcoming European/U.K. tour, there will also be a red marble vinyl tour edition, featuring alternative artwork. Both are currently available for preorder. Signed versions of both formats are currently sold out on Def Leppard's website.

Def Leppard is set to launch their European/U.K. tour on June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden, with the U.K. portion beginning June 26 in Belfast, Ireland. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Here is the Greatest Hits track list:

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Hysteria"

"Photograph"

"Love Bites"

"Animal"

"Rock Of Ages"

"When Love And Hate Collide"

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

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