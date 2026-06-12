Def Leppard releases new video for ‘Rejoice' shot at Las Vegas residency

Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Def Leppard wrapped their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace back in February, and now they are giving fans who didn’t make it to Sin City a little taste of what went down.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped a performance video of their latest single, "Rejoice," which was shot during their Vegas stint. The clip shows the band being introduced to the audience and then rising from below the stage to perform the song.

Def Leppard released “Rejoice” back in January, ahead of the residency's Feb. 3 launch. It was their first new single since dropping “Just Like 73,” featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, in 2024.

The band is set to kick off a new European/U.K. tour on Saturday in Rättvik, Sweden. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

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