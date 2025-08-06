Def Leppard to perform on 'America’s Got Talent'

Joe Elliott and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard perform at Marvel Stadium, November, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo credit Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

 Def Leppard is set to appear on NBC's America's Got Talent.

The "Pour Some Sugar on Me" rockers shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Excited to announce that Def Leppard will be performing on AGT Wednesday, August 20th! Save the date and watch on @nbc."

Def Leppard is currently on the road and is set to play Placer County, California, on Saturday, with dates confirmed through October. They also recently announced a new 12-show Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency, set to kick off Feb. 3. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

In addition to the live shows, Def Leppard recently revealed they are working on a new album. In an interview with USA Today, the band said the follow-up to 2022's Diamond Star Halos is expected out next year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

