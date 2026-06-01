Def Leppard extends 2026 world tour

Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Phil Collen attend Def Leppard Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 09, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Def Leppard has extended their 2026 world tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced an Oct. 15 show in Hollywood, Florida. That will be followed by a tour of Mexico and South America, featuring special guests Extreme.

The Mexico dates kick off Oct. 17 in Querétaro, followed by stops in Mexico City and Guadalajara. The band then heads to San Salvador, El Salvador, on Oct. 24, followed by shows in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and Argentina. The tour wraps Nov. 8 in Santiago, Chile.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Next up, Def Leppard will launch a European and U.K. tour starting June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden, and wrapping July 8 in Paris. They're also booked to play Wacken Open Air 2026 in Wacken, Germany, which runs from July 29-Aug. 1

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