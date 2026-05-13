Deep Purple releases first track from upcoming album, 'SPLAT!'

Deep Purple is giving fans the first taste of their upcoming album, SPLAT!

The band has just released a video for the record's first single, "Arrogant Boy," which is the lead track from the album.

SPLAT!, dropping July 3, explores the idea of the end of humanity as a transformation rather than a destruction, with the album's description noting it sees the end "not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

It is Deep Purple's first album since 2024's =1.

Deep Purple is set to kick off a European tour on June 11 in Finland. The trek includes several festival appearances, including a show at the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 12. They launch a North American tour Aug. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with dates confirmed through Sept. 12 in Sparks, Nevada.

A complete list of dates can be found at DeepPurple.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

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