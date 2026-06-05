Deep Purple releases ‘Diablo’ from upcoming album 'SPLAT!'

Deep Purple is offering up another preview of their upcoming album, SPLAT!

The band has dropped the new single “Diablo,” which features country star Keith Urban on guitar.

“It is all about taking chances,” frontman Ian Gillan says of the song. “Just for once in your life, do something exciting, step out of the mold, take that curious bend in the road instead of sticking to the highway and do something that will, for the rest of your life, either guide or warn you.”

"Diablo" is now available via digital outlets. A live performance video is set to debut Sunday on YouTube, with the band's Roger Glover planning to chat with fans during the premiere.

SPLAT!, dropping July 3, explores the idea of the end of humanity as a transformation rather than a destruction, with the album's description noting it sees the end "not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

Deep Purple kicks off a European tour on June 11 in Finland. They launch a North American tour Aug. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A complete list of dates can be found at DeepPurple.com.

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