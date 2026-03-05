Dee Snider on Sebastian Bach stepping in for him in Twisted Sister: ‘I totally approve’

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs at the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras 2024 at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 30, 2024 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is setting the record straight about his health and how he feels about former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach taking over lead singer duties on select Twisted Sister shows this year.

In early February Snider pulled out of the band’s planned reunion tour due to health issues. But in new posts on X he reassured fans that he’s doing OK.

"Been waiting for the dust to settle…but it hasn't," he started off his string of posts.

"For a retired 71 yr old I'm great. But I've only got so much tread left on these tires," he wrote. "I decided to use it for the rest of my journey…and not burn them up on stage trying to prove I'm as good as I ever was. I can live with that choice. I would've been a shadow of my former self out there anyway."

In another post, he continued, "The story of my retirement for health reasons ran wild! I'm not dying. (No, not never!) Just can't do the things I used to do. I'm cool with it. I have a great life!"

He then shared his thoughts on Bach joining Twisted Sister, writing, “And I totally approve of @sebastianbach stepping in for me. He’s a true fan & will honor what I did with every show!”

On Tuesday, Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda announced that Bach would be fronting the band on select dates this fall. So far they haven’t announced when those shows will take place.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.