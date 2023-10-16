David Lee Roth shares previously unreleased song, “Manda Bala”

David Lee Roth is back with some new music. In case you missed it, the former Van Halen frontman shared the previously unreleased tune "Manda Bala," which translates to "send a bullet."

The song release came just three days after Roth celebrated his 69th birthday on October 10. It dropped on what happened to be the 76th birthday of his Van Halen replacement, Sammy Hagar, October 13.

Roth did not reveal when "Manda Bala" was recorded, but the last time he confirmed he was recording music was in 2014 when he went into the studio with current Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.

While this is the first new song from Roth in years, since mid 2022, he has treated fans to new takes on several Van Halen songs, including "Unchained," "You Really Got Me," "Dance The Night Away," "Panama," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love,” "Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Atomic Punk.”

