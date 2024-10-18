David Lee Roth shares post with Van Halen tribute song

It looks like David Lee Roth may be responding to all the Van Halen news that's been coming out since Alex Van Halen started doing interviews to promote his upcoming memoir, Brothers, which drops Tuesday.

The former Van Halen frontman just reposted a video to Instagram of his song "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway," which was originally released two years ago. The song has him reminiscing about his days in the band, and the video features plenty of archival videos and pictures from that time.

“We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony,” he sings in the song. “That memory means so much to me … Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants/ And I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginning.”

The post comes just days after Alex told Rolling Stone that Roth was to blame for the collapse of a planned Van Halen tour following Eddie Van Halen's 2020 death, saying that Roth "popped a fuse" at a suggestion to pay tribute to Eddie during the show.

Regardless, Alex said he's still in touch with Dave and told Billboard, "I'm not angry at all with Dave."

