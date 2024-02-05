David Lee Roth takes another shot at Wolfgang Van Halen; Sammy Hagar shares his thoughts

David Lee Roth appears to be taking another shot at Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

In a new video titled "Family Therapy," Roth is seemingly apologizing for his last video, where he ranted about his displeasure working with Wolfgang in Van Halen.

“I've upset some people and I love my old rock band, and I miss Ed. And I didn't mean to upset anybody,” he starts saying before breaking into a mock cry and stating, “Psych … F*** you.”

He then went into a bit where Wolfgang was in therapy complaining about not "getting any streams." When he asked why, Roth as the doctor noted, "I think you're old enough for you to truly understand, your album was DOA." He shared, "Son, commercially speaking, you got you're a** handed to you."

The whole bit seems to be referring to the final Van Halen album, A Different Kind of Truth, which featured both Roth and Wolfgang. It was pulled from streaming services in October 2022, and Roth suggests it's stayed that way because the other members of Van Halen didn't want to pay for lawyers to fight it.

He also clearly makes his feelings about the album known, using an analogy of Muhammad Ali's final fights.

“Nobody wants to remember them because they were no fun,” Roth says.

Meanwhile, Van Halen's other frontman Sammy Hagar has weighed in on Roth's comments about him and Wolfgang.

"Look, if you really think about what he said, it's like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something. Does he feel like he's left out or something?" he tells People. "I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary That one's not working for him."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

