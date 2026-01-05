David Lee Roth announces 2026 tour

: David Lee Roth performs at Meritage Resort on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

David Lee Roth is going on tour this year.

The former Van Halen frontman just announced dates for a new trek that kicks off April 16 near Spokane, Washington. The tour hits such cities as Tucson, Memphis, Orlando, Nashville, Boston and more, before wrapping June 20 in Milwaukee, with the latter show being part of Milwaukee Summerfest.

Roth’s 2026 schedule also includes a concert at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Aug. 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.

Roth returned to performing in 2025, which marked his first time on stage in five years. His first show back was a headlining spot at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, where he treated fans to a set filled with Van Halen tunes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.