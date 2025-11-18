David Byrne releases new single 'T Shirt'

Artwork for David Byrne single 'T Shirt' (Matador Records)
By Jill Lances

David Byrne is out with a new single.

The Talking Heads frontman has released the new track "T Shirt," which he co-wrote with producer Brian Eno. The song is described as "a classic piece of electro-pop wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary."

The video for the song features a drawing of a T-shirt with a variety of messages, including "well-behaved women seldom make history," "you always have a choice," "embrace differences" and "fight today for a better tomorrow."

"T Shirt" is available now via digital outlets.

Byrne released the new studio album Who Is the Sky? in September, and while "T Shirt" isn't on the album, he has been performing it during his current tour in support of the album.

He's set to play the final night of a three-night stand in San Francisco on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.

