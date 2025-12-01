David Byrne headlines NPR’s 'Tiny Desk' concert series

Musician David Byrne, founding member of The Talking Heads, performs onstage during the "Who is the Sky?" tour at Dolby Theatre on November 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

David Byrne is the latest artist to perform for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, although his performance was far from tiny.

The Talking Heads frontman brought over a dozen performers with him for the four-song performance, including backup singers and musicians playing the guitar, cello, saxophone and more.

Byrne's performance included two songs from his latest album, Who Is the Sky? — "Everybody Laughs" and "Don't Be Like That" — along with two Talking Heads tracks, "(Nothing Burt) Flowers" and "Life During War Time."

Byrne is currently on tour in support of Who Is the Sky? He kicks off two nights at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Tuesday. U.S. dates wrap with a two-night stand in Miami, Florida, on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!