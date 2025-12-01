David Byrne headlines NPR’s 'Tiny Desk' concert series

Musician David Byrne, founding member of The Talking Heads, performs onstage during the "Who is the Sky?" tour at Dolby Theatre on November 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

David Byrne is the latest artist to perform for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, although his performance was far from tiny.

The Talking Heads frontman brought over a dozen performers with him for the four-song performance, including backup singers and musicians playing the guitar, cello, saxophone and more.

Byrne's performance included two songs from his latest album, Who Is the Sky? — "Everybody Laughs" and "Don't Be Like That" — along with two Talking Heads tracks, "(Nothing Burt) Flowers" and "Life During War Time."

Byrne is currently on tour in support of Who Is the Sky? He kicks off two nights at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Tuesday. U.S. dates wrap with a two-night stand in Miami, Florida, on Friday and Saturday.

