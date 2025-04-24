David Bowie’s wife Iman shares heartfelt posts on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
By Jill Lances

The late David Bowie's wife Iman is celebrating their love on what would have been their 33rd wedding anniversary.

The supermodel shared two heartfelt posts on Instagram marking the occasion, the first reading, "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure," featuring the captions "#BowieForever" and "#ImanDaily."

The second post included a black and white picture of them together, with a caption that included the date, April 24, and a poem, "I am going to love you until the end/ I will love you until I reach the end/ I will love you until I die/ I will see you in the sky/ Tonight," along with the hashtags "#EternalLove" and, once again, "#BowieForever."

Bowie and Iman wed in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 24, 1992. They welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, in 2000. The 24-year-old, who goes by the name Lexi, released a new album, Xandri, earlier this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!