Dave Mason, Steve Hackett taking part in Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction

Dave Mason and Dave Mason's Traffic Jam perform at NJPAC at Prudential Hall on July 16, 2015 in Newark City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Artists including Dave Mason and Steve Hackett are taking part in the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction.

Mason, former guitarist for Traffic, has donated a signed Fender Player II Stratocaster in red, while former Genesis guitarist Hackett has also signed a guitar for the auction.

Also up for bid are instruments signed by George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Black Keys, Hozier, Dream Theater and more, as well as a signed Pearl Jam poster, and tickets to shows by bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Three Days Grace, Third Eye Blind and Dropkick Murphys.

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides "financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers who are facing illness, disability, or age-related challenges," according to a press release.

"Wow, another year of incredible generosity from our music industry supporters!" says Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg. "All of the proceeds will help us to continue to provide a safety net for musicians and music industry professionals in need of physical or mental health care."

The auction will be hosted by the site Fandiem. Visit Fandiem.com for more info.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.