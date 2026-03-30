Dave Mason releases his first children's book

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has released his first children's book, Hole in My Shoe, a reimagining of his 1967 song, which he wrote when he was just 19 years old.

"'Hole In My Shoe’ was the first song I ever wrote," says Mason. "Released by Traffic in 1967, it spent 14 weeks on the U.K. charts, climbed to #2, and has carried its charm ever since. Now, it’s been reimagined as a children’s book for all ages."

He notes, "I’ve had the lyrics beautifully illustrated and re-recorded the song, which is included as a download inside the book—and it’s the only way you can hear it."

The new version of "Hole in My Shoe" features guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers, with Mason's wife contributing the spoken word passages to the song. The book includes a QR code for a free download of the updated recording.

“It brings great satisfaction [to] revisit my first creative endeavor,” he says of the book, which features illustrations by Jillian Dister. “A lot of miles and music have happened since then, and that song opened a door to a life bigger and better than I ever imagined.”

The book is available for purchase now at DaveMasonMusic.com.

In September, after more than 60 years in music, the 79-year-old Mason announced that he was retiring from touring due to ongoing health issues. While this is his first children's book, he previously released his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, in 2024.

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