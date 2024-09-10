Dave Grohl reveals he had a baby "born outside of my marriage"

Dave Grohl has revealed that he’s had a baby with someone other than his wife.

In an Instagram post, the Foo Fighters frontman writes, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," Grohl continues. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, have been married since 2003. They have three daughters.

