Dave Grohl celebrates birthday with ﻿'Kimmel' ﻿performance & benefit concert

Dave Grohl certainly had an eventful birthday.

The Foo Fighters frontman turned 57 on Wednesday and celebrated with a performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joining Ed Sheeran to perform the song "Drive."

Grohl plays drums on the track, which was recorded for the Brad Pitt movie F1. The Kimmel performance also featured John Mayer and Foos keyboardist Rami Jaffee, both of whom play on the studio version of the song.

Foo Fighters also played a benefit concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In addition to marking Grohl's birthday, the show raised money for the organizations Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

During the set, Grohl mentioned that the Foos' last appearance at the Forum was their 2022 tribute concert for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier that year. He then dedicated a solo electric rendition of the song "Under You" to Hawkins.

Foo Fighters will play a show in Tasmania on Jan. 24, followed by a pair of U.S. festivals in May. They'll then head to Europe in June before launching a U.S. stadium tour in August.

