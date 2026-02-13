Cream releases ‘Stormy Monday’ video from 2005 Royal Albert Hall reunion

Cream, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made up of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce, has released another performance video from their 2005 reunion concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The latest is a performance of the T-Bone Walker track "Stormy Monday." It follows the release of the performance video of Cream's iconic track "White Room."

Both songs appear on the recently reissued live album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005, which captured the band's four-night reunion at the venue after 37 years apart. The shows were Cream's first concerts together since their farewell concerts at the same venue in November 1968. The band did reunite one other time, in 1993, for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The reissue is out now on triple blue and green splatter vinyl, and double blue and orange CD.

And Cream fans will soon be able to get their hands on another live Cream album. The band is releasing a three-LP expanded edition of Cream – Wheels of Fire: Live at Fillmore Auditorium & Winterland Ballroom for Record Store Day on April 18. The release includes four tracks originally released as Wheels of Fire: Live at the Fillmore, plus eight other live performances from the March 1968 concerts.

