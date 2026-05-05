Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

yul38885 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Mays in Georgia since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Mays in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. May 1973 (tie)

- Average temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.5°F

- Total precipitation: 5.7"

#9. May 1972 (tie)

- Average temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.54"

#8. May 1981

- Average temperature: 68.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.7"

#7. May 1961

- Average temperature: 68°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56°F

- Total precipitation: 4.21"

#6. May 1971

- Average temperature: 67.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.9°F

- Total precipitation: 3.79"

#5. May 1992

- Average temperature: 67.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.17"

#2. May 1997 (tie)

- Average temperature: 67.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.3"

#2. May 1976 (tie)

- Average temperature: 67.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.8°F

- Total precipitation: 9.17"

#2. May 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 67.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.87"

#1. May 1954

- Average temperature: 66.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.84"