Cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Cisco, GA
- Typical home value: $188,493
- 1-year price change: -4.5%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#7. Crandall, GA
- Typical home value: $211,971
- 1-year price change: -3.8%
- 5-year price change: +30.7%
#6. Dalton, GA
- Typical home value: $236,618
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +48.7%
#5. Tunnel Hill, GA
- Typical home value: $238,385
- 1-year price change: +1.2%
- 5-year price change: +44.5%
#4. Chatsworth, GA
- Typical home value: $238,748
- 1-year price change: -1.6%
- 5-year price change: +39.2%
#3. Varnell, GA
- Typical home value: $259,410
- 1-year price change: +3.9%
- 5-year price change: +51.0%
#2. Cohutta, GA
- Typical home value: $272,808
- 1-year price change: +1.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
#1. Rocky Face, GA
- Typical home value: $279,272
- 1-year price change: +1.5%
- 5-year price change: +40.3%