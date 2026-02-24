Cities with the most expensive homes in the Hinesville metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Hinesville metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Riceboro, GA
- Typical home value: $167,030
- 1-year price change: -0.8%
- 5-year price change: +26.9%
#7. Glennville, GA
- Typical home value: $195,663
- 1-year price change: +2.7%
- 5-year price change: +43.4%
#6. Hinesville, GA
- Typical home value: $235,229
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +58.6%
#5. Allenhurst, GA
- Typical home value: $264,694
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +50.3%
#4. Midway, GA
- Typical home value: $283,642
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +62.6%
#3. Ludowici, GA
- Typical home value: $285,980
- 1-year price change: +1.5%
- 5-year price change: +45.1%
#2. Fleming, GA
- Typical home value: $289,178
- 1-year price change: +3.6%
- 5-year price change: +37.9%
#1. Flemington, GA
- Typical home value: $308,419
- 1-year price change: +2.8%
- 5-year price change: +42.1%