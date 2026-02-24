Cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Oakwood, GA
- Typical home value: $316,434
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.1%
#6. Lula, GA
- Typical home value: $319,618
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +52.1%
#5. Gillsville, GA
- Typical home value: $320,008
- 1-year price change: -0.4%
- 5-year price change: +53.6%
#4. Gainesville, GA
- Typical home value: $365,286
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +44.1%
#3. Murrayville, GA
- Typical home value: $376,840
- 1-year price change: +0.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.0%
#2. Clermont, GA
- Typical home value: $385,125
- 1-year price change: -3.2%
- 5-year price change: +48.2%
#1. Flowery Branch, GA
- Typical home value: $417,851
- 1-year price change: -2.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.6%