Cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive.

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Waynesville, GA

- Typical home value: $159,709

- 1-year price change: -3.0%

- 5-year price change: -12.3%

#8. Nahunta, GA

- Typical home value: $167,404

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +7.4%

#7. Hortense, GA

- Typical home value: $191,621

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +15.9%

#6. Hoboken, GA

- Typical home value: $206,897

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#5. Brunswick, GA

- Typical home value: $247,861

- 1-year price change: -3.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.0%

#4. Darien, GA

- Typical home value: $268,015

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

#3. Townsend, GA

- Typical home value: $284,071

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

#2. Saint Simons Island, GA

- Typical home value: $671,713

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.6%

#1. Sea Island, GA

- Typical home value: $4,334,973

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +73.9%