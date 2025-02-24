Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA: 21

#2. Savannah, GA: 3

#3. Athens-Clarke County, GA: 2

#3. Brunswick, GA: 2

#5. Milledgeville, GA: 1

#30. Watkinsville

- Typical home value: $492,434

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

#29. Tyrone

- Typical home value: $494,868

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#28. Senoia

- Typical home value: $495,726

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#27. Buckhead

- Typical home value: $497,487

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#26. Canton

- Typical home value: $499,745

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#25. Vinings

- Typical home value: $502,496

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#24. Avondale Estates

- Typical home value: $509,879

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#23. White Plains

- Typical home value: $513,184

- 1-year price change: +8.4%

- 5-year price change: +60.8%

- Metro area: Milledgeville, GA

#22. Chattahoochee Hills

- Typical home value: $521,844

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#21. Peachtree City

- Typical home value: $539,960

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +49.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#20. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $544,412

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +58.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#19. Brooks

- Typical home value: $551,709

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#18. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $568,306

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#17. Cumming

- Typical home value: $597,841

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#16. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $605,005

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +69.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#15. Bishop

- Typical home value: $612,990

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.5%

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

#14. Roswell

- Typical home value: $633,492

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#13. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $646,867

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#12. Sandy Springs

- Typical home value: $649,306

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#11. Tybee Island

- Typical home value: $659,724

- 1-year price change: -3.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#10. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $671,599

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA

#9. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $673,073

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +60.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#8. Greensboro

- Typical home value: $681,414

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +60.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Brookhaven

- Typical home value: $690,308

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +32.5%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#6. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $702,760

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#5. Marble Hill

- Typical home value: $734,258

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.7%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#4. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $758,682

- 1-year price change: +7.1%

- 5-year price change: +63.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#3. Skidaway Island

- Typical home value: $879,661

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +83.3%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#2. Milton

- Typical home value: $884,052

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +67.3%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $4,600,853

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +100.6%

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA

