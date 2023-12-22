Christine McVie’s story to be told in new biography

John Blake Publishing

By Jill Lances

Music fans are about to gain some new insight into the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, who passed away November 30, 2022, at the age of 79.

A new book, Perfect: An Intimate Biography of Christine McVie, is due out June 20, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, who was a friend of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

According to the description, the book “offers a true insider's view, and deep psychological insight into Christine as a both a woman and a musician,” sharing that it’s “the first, the only, the ultimate picture of a rock legend and a national treasure.”

It promises to delve into McVie's career with Fleetwood Mac, noting she was the “strong, constant figure whom they dubbed 'the mother' of the band.” It will also explore her personal life, including affairs, divorce, addiction and more.

Perfect: An Intimate Biography of Christine McVie is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!