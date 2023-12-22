Christine McVie’s story to be told in new biography

Music fans are about to gain some new insight into the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, who passed away November 30, 2022, at the age of 79.

A new book, Perfect: An Intimate Biography of Christine McVie, is due out June 20, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, who was a friend of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

According to the description, the book “offers a true insider's view, and deep psychological insight into Christine as a both a woman and a musician,” sharing that it’s “the first, the only, the ultimate picture of a rock legend and a national treasure.”

It promises to delve into McVie's career with Fleetwood Mac, noting she was the “strong, constant figure whom they dubbed 'the mother' of the band.” It will also explore her personal life, including affairs, divorce, addiction and more.

Perfect: An Intimate Biography of Christine McVie is available for pre-order now.

