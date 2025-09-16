Chrissie Hynde shares collaboration with k.d. lang from upcoming album, 'Duets Special'

Chrissie Hynde is offering up another preview of her upcoming duets album, Duets Special, dropping Oct. 17.

The Pretenders frontwoman has just shared her collaboration with artist k.d. lang, a cover of "Me and Mrs. Jones," originally recorded by Billy Paul.

“I met k.d. on a tour we did. Very early days,” Chrissie says of her relationship with lang. “It was up in Canada, and we bonded right from the start because of our mutual interest in animal welfare.”

"Me and Mrs. Jones" is available now via digital outlets.

In addition to lang, Duets Special features collaborations with Blondie's Debbie Harry, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Garbage's Shirley Manson, The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, the late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, Lucinda Williams, Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan and Julian Lennon.

Duets Special, Hynde's fourth solo album and the first since 2021's Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be released digitally, and on black vinyl and CD. It is available for preorder now.

