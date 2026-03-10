Chrissie Hynde gives update on next Pretenders album

: Chrissie Hynde performs during the 'Mark Lanegan 60 A Celebration' at The Roundhouse on December 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ki Price/WireImage)

Chrissie Hynde is sharing some news about a new Pretenders album.

In a social media post Hynde gave fans some insight into what she's been working on as the band's been off the road, and that includes a new Pretenders album.

"(Guitarist) James Walbourne and I have been writing for the next one … provisionally called Outlaw. (yes I know there’s probably 1000 albums titled Outlaw)," she writes. "We start recording that in the next couple of months."

In addition to the Pretenders album, Hynde says she's working on two other projects, one with Moreno Veloso, Kassin Kassin and Domenico Lancellotti of the Brazilian band The +2s. The other is Valve Bone Woe Volume 2, a follow-up to her 2019 jazz-influenced solo album. She also said she's working on another painting exhibit, which will be happening soon.

"I'm not trying to make a name for myself as a painter," she writes. "I just like painting and there's no point in just stacking them up in a warehouse, which is what I have been doing."

The Pretenders haven’t played a show since July. In her post Chrissie also let fans know how she’s been feeling about being off the road.

"I’m finding not being on tour, pretty weird," she offers. "I miss the band. I miss the backstage. I miss the dressing rooms. I miss the scaffolding. I miss the crew."

She adds, "But most of all, I miss the CATERING. (Naw … I’m just f***** with ya’ll, most of all I miss YOU)."

