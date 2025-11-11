Cheap Trick releases video for 'The Riff That Won’t Quit'

Cheap Trick has shared a new video for their latest single, "The Riff That Won't Quit."

The black and white clip gives fan a behind-the-scenes look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in the studio while they work on new music.

"The Riff That Won't Quit" is the second song Cheap Trick has released from their upcoming album All Washed Up, which drops Friday. They previously released the tune "Twelve Gates."

All Washed Up is Cheap Trick's first album since 2021's In Another World. It will be released digitally, on CD and on black vinyl and there will also be an orange marble variant, limited to 1,000 copies, sold through the band's website.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Cheap Trick is currently on tour and is set to play Monterey, California, on Tuesday. They have dates confirmed through Dec. 7 in Waukee, Iowa. A complete schedule can be found at CheapTrick.com.

