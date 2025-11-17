Cheap Trick to play iconic live album 'Cheap Trick at Budukon' in Vegas

Cheap Trick is revisiting their iconic live album Cheap Trick at Budukon, but fans won't have to travel to Japan to experience it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced two shows in Las Vegas where they will play the 1978 live record in its entirety, along with their other hits. Cheap Trick at Budokan – Live in Las Vegas will take place April 17 and 18, 2026, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

A ticket presale is underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Cheap Trick at Budokan was recorded April 28 and 30, 1978, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan. It was the band's first live album, and featured performances of such classic tracks as "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me." It went on to become the band's bestselling album and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. In 2019 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The Vegas announcement comes just days after Cheap Trick released their 21st studio album, All Washed Up. It's the band's first album since 2021's In Another World.

