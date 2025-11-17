Cheap Trick announces dates for the All Washed Up tour

: Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform at Ascend Amphitheater on August 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cheap Trick released their latest studio album, All Washed Up, on Friday, and now they've announced tour dates in support of the release.

The band will hit the road on the All Washed Up Tour starting Jan. 24, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. The tour includes stops in Tennessee, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and more, with cities confirmed through April 24 in San Diego.

An artist presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

All Washed Up is Cheap Trick's 21st studio album and their first since since 2021's In Another World. They've already released two singles from the record, "Twelve Gates" and "The Riff That Won't Quit."

Cheap Trick still has a few dates left on their schedule for 2025. They'll next play Anaheim, California, on Tuesday as special guest on Heart's Royal Flush tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.