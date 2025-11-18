Carlos Santana announces 2026 leg of Oneness tour

Carlos Santana has announced a 2026 leg of his Oneness tour.

The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has booked 10 new shows, kicking off March 28 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, with stops in Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Florida. The tour wraps April 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

A fan presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.



Ahead of the tour, Santana will be returning to the stage in Las Vegas. He'll launch the first 2026 dates of his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency on Jan. 21 at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

