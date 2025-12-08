Bryan Adams to headline solo acoustic Las Vegas shows

Bryan Adams at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Jill Lances
Bryan Adams is headed to Las Vegas in June for a trio of special shows.
The “Run To You” rocker will headline three Bare Bones solo acoustic concerts at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas, June 3, 5 and 6. He will play tracks from his catalog, backed by his longtime pianist and collaborator Gary Breit.
A presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Adams released the new holiday album Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam on Monday. It coincides with his Canadian holiday TV special of the same name, which will air on CityTV.

He also kicks off a set of U.K. and European dates on Monday in Hull, England. A complete list of shows can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!