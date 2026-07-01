Bryan Adams declares Canada will never be the ’51st State’ on new song

Wednesday is Canada Day, and Bryan Adams is celebrating with the release of a new patriotic song.

The Canadian rocker just released the track "51st State," which appears to be a response to President Donald Trump's suggestion that Canada should become part of the United States.

“Let me give it to you straight/ When you’re talking about my home/ You better show some respect/ Cuz up here we take care of our own,” Adams sings in the chorus. “So let me give you some advice mister/ You might have too much on your plate/ Go’n load us up with tariﬀs/ But we’ll never be the 51st State.”

"I wanted to write something about Canada because Canada is home," says Adams. "There is more that binds us than divides us. This is a tribute to the pride and spirit of my fellow Canadians - the rest is just noise."

"51st State" is now available via digital outlets and as a limited-editon colored vinyl 7-inch single.

There's no word on whether the song is part of a future Bryan Adams album or just a standalone single. He released his last studio album, Roll With The Punches, in August.

Adams is set to launch a North American tour on July 24 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.



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